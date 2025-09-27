Yogi Adityanath Slams Dynasty Politics, Highlights UP's Economic Revival

In a pointed address at the 'Developed Uttar Pradesh Vision @2047' event organized by the Times of India, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of perpetuating family and caste-based politics that stalled the state's development. Adityanath asserted that such politics contributed to Uttar Pradesh's deterioration, leading to riots, business disruptions, and a paralyzed bureaucracy.

The Chief Minister highlighted the BJP-led government's efforts to turn Uttar Pradesh's fortunes around, boasting a revenue surplus that has nearly doubled since the previous calculation two years ago. Adityanath attributed this revival to strong leadership and a departure from 'Parivarvaad' (dynastic politics), positioning the state as a key player in India's growing economy.

Addressing recent incidents of unrest, Adityanath took a strong stance against those inciting caste-based divisions, referencing violence in Bareilly and asserting that attempts to disrupt law and order would not be tolerated. Local officials noted the unrest was part of a conspiracy, with various government figures reaffirming the administration's firm approach to maintaining peace.