Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Slams Dynasty Politics, Highlights UP's Economic Revival

During the Times of India's 'Developed Uttar Pradesh Vision @2047' event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Samajwadi Party for its focus on family and caste politics, claiming it hindered Uttar Pradesh's progress. He highlighted the BJP's achievements, including a significant rise in the state's revenue surplus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 14:16 IST
Yogi Adityanath Slams Dynasty Politics, Highlights UP's Economic Revival
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed address at the 'Developed Uttar Pradesh Vision @2047' event organized by the Times of India, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of perpetuating family and caste-based politics that stalled the state's development. Adityanath asserted that such politics contributed to Uttar Pradesh's deterioration, leading to riots, business disruptions, and a paralyzed bureaucracy.

The Chief Minister highlighted the BJP-led government's efforts to turn Uttar Pradesh's fortunes around, boasting a revenue surplus that has nearly doubled since the previous calculation two years ago. Adityanath attributed this revival to strong leadership and a departure from 'Parivarvaad' (dynastic politics), positioning the state as a key player in India's growing economy.

Addressing recent incidents of unrest, Adityanath took a strong stance against those inciting caste-based divisions, referencing violence in Bareilly and asserting that attempts to disrupt law and order would not be tolerated. Local officials noted the unrest was part of a conspiracy, with various government figures reaffirming the administration's firm approach to maintaining peace.

TRENDING

1
People's Role in Ending Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

People's Role in Ending Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
2
Minister Goyal Blasts Congress: Accuses Political Exploitation Amid Punjab Flood Crisis

Minister Goyal Blasts Congress: Accuses Political Exploitation Amid Punjab F...

 India
3
Gang Busted: Six Arrested with US-Made Pistol in Jharkhand

Gang Busted: Six Arrested with US-Made Pistol in Jharkhand

 India
4
Rethinking Parliamentary Panels: A Shift to Two-Year Tenures?

Rethinking Parliamentary Panels: A Shift to Two-Year Tenures?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025