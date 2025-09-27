Vijay Criticizes DMK Amid Overcrowded Rally in Karur

Vijay, the actor-turned-politician who leads Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, took a jibe at a former DMK minister from Karur, sarcastically stating that the district became 'all India famous' for negative reasons.

While avoiding direct mention of DMK's Senthil Balaji, Vijay highlighted the notoriety brought to Karur by the minister. Amidst an overcrowded rally, Vijay's campaign vehicle navigated through thousands of supporters.

He paused his speech to address medical emergencies as several people fainted. Criticizing the DMK government, Vijay noted that the promise to establish an airport in Karur remains unfulfilled as the state now urges the Center for its establishment.

