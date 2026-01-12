Iran Rallies Rally Against US and Zionist 'Terrorism'

Iran's Embassy in India declared on Monday that millions of citizens across Iran have denounced what it termed as state-sponsored terrorism by the United States and Israel. This declaration was made via a post on X, which stated, 'Breaking now: #Iran speaks with one voice as millions nationwide condemn the state-sponsored terrorism of the United States and the Zionist regime.'

This statement emerges amid rising tensions in Iran, characterized by extensive pro-Iran demonstrations across several cities, including Tehran, where tens of thousands thronged the streets to show national support, condemning activities described by authorities as terroristic endeavors by anti-regime protestors. Iranian state broadcaster Press TV relayed that the rallies, notably in the Azerbaijan province and Arak city, featured immense gatherings waving national flags, chanting pro-Iran slogans, and opposing organized unrest gripping the nation over the past 15 days.

These protests, according to Press TV, reject alleged foreign-instigated chaos aimed at transitioning peaceful protests into violence. This narrative follows days of anti-government demonstrations fueled by severe economic hardship and public discontent over governance in the Islamic Republic. Human Rights News Agency reports at least 544 casualties and over 10,681 arrests amidst this turmoil.

