Left Menu

Iran Rallies Rally Against US and Zionist 'Terrorism'

The Iranian Embassy in India has reported nationwide protests in Iran condemning 'state-sponsored terrorism' by the US and Zionist regime, amid increased tensions and economic hardships. Iran alleges foreign interference, with accusations aimed at the US and Israel, as authorities grapple with unrest and internet disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 20:15 IST
Iran Rallies Rally Against US and Zionist 'Terrorism'
Screengrab of Protest Video posted by journalist Masih Alinejad (Photo/@AlinejadMasih). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Iran's Embassy in India declared on Monday that millions of citizens across Iran have denounced what it termed as state-sponsored terrorism by the United States and Israel. This declaration was made via a post on X, which stated, 'Breaking now: #Iran speaks with one voice as millions nationwide condemn the state-sponsored terrorism of the United States and the Zionist regime.'

This statement emerges amid rising tensions in Iran, characterized by extensive pro-Iran demonstrations across several cities, including Tehran, where tens of thousands thronged the streets to show national support, condemning activities described by authorities as terroristic endeavors by anti-regime protestors. Iranian state broadcaster Press TV relayed that the rallies, notably in the Azerbaijan province and Arak city, featured immense gatherings waving national flags, chanting pro-Iran slogans, and opposing organized unrest gripping the nation over the past 15 days.

These protests, according to Press TV, reject alleged foreign-instigated chaos aimed at transitioning peaceful protests into violence. This narrative follows days of anti-government demonstrations fueled by severe economic hardship and public discontent over governance in the Islamic Republic. Human Rights News Agency reports at least 544 casualties and over 10,681 arrests amidst this turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pope Leo Meets Venezuelan Opposition Leader: A Call for Prisoner Release

Pope Leo Meets Venezuelan Opposition Leader: A Call for Prisoner Release

 Global
2
Tensions Rise Over Sacred Tree at Thiruparankundram Hill

Tensions Rise Over Sacred Tree at Thiruparankundram Hill

 India
3
Tragic Fall or Foul Play? Young Man's Death Under Investigation

Tragic Fall or Foul Play? Young Man's Death Under Investigation

 India
4
Deadly Bomb Blast Targets Pakistani Police in Violent Resurgence

Deadly Bomb Blast Targets Pakistani Police in Violent Resurgence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026