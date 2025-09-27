Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally: 36 Dead in Stampede

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic stampede during a rally led by Tamil actor Vijay in Tamil Nadu has claimed the lives of at least 36 people, leaving more than 50 injured. The gathering witnessed a massive turnout, exacerbating safety issues.

Among the deceased were eight children and 16 women, as confirmed by Chief Minister MK Stalin. Videos show Vijay, atop a campaign vehicle, attempting to aid fainting supporters by throwing water bottles and seeking police help.

This incident intensifies the scrutiny on Vijay's rallies, following previous safety concerns. Despite imposed restrictions, crowd control challenges persist as Vijay campaigns fervently ahead of the 2026 state elections.

