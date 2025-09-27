Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally: 36 Dead in Stampede

A tragic stampede during a rally led by Tamil actor Vijay in Tamil Nadu has claimed the lives of at least 36 people, leaving more than 50 injured. The gathering witnessed a massive turnout, exacerbating safety issues.

Among the deceased were eight children and 16 women, as confirmed by Chief Minister MK Stalin. Videos show Vijay, atop a campaign vehicle, attempting to aid fainting supporters by throwing water bottles and seeking police help.

This incident intensifies the scrutiny on Vijay's rallies, following previous safety concerns. Despite imposed restrictions, crowd control challenges persist as Vijay campaigns fervently ahead of the 2026 state elections.