Bharat's Global Strategy: Empowering Self-Reliance and Confidence

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized Bharat's commitment to self-reliance, self-defense, and self-confidence during his UN General Assembly address. Highlighting the nation's focus on manufacturing, defense, and global advocacy, Jaishankar called for UN reforms and urged collective efforts to ensure peace and prosperity amid global conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 28-09-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 01:49 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar outlined Bharat's commitment to strategic pillars like self-reliance, self-defense, and self-confidence at the UN General Assembly. These principles guide Bharat's approach to modern challenges and its role on the global stage.

Jaishankar stressed Bharat's efforts in manufacturing, global peacekeeping, and international cooperation. The minister urged countries to mediate conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, advocating for an end to hostilities to achieve global peace and stability.

He highlighted the necessity for UN reforms to be more representative and emphasized Bharat's readiness to take on increased responsibilities. Stressing the importance of avoiding political and economic pressures, Jaishankar called for international unity and empathy in navigating current global disruptions.

