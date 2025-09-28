Madras HC Plea: Halt TVK Rallies Until Safety Assured

A petitioner, injured in a stampede at a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) political rally, has moved the Madras High Court to halt future party gatherings. The plea seeks a temporary ban on rallies until a thorough investigation ensures safety protocols are enforced, citing the previous incident's alleged mismanagement.

In his case, Senthilkannan argues that the tragedy resulted from careless planning and inadequate safety measures. He insists that public safety was jeopardized due to a lack of restrictions, calling for accountability. The incident led to an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, highlighting severe criminal liability.

Senthilkannan emphasizes the constitutional right to life under Article 21 and urges reasonable restrictions on rallies until public safety is assured. Despite government initiatives, he argues that stricter measures must be implemented to prevent future tragedies, warning of a potential risk to countless lives if rallies proceed unchecked.