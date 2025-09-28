Left Menu

Demand for CBI Probe into Karur Rally Tragedy: BJP Leader's Call to Action

BJP leader K. Annamalai has called for a CBI investigation into the Karur rally stampede that claimed 40 lives, attributing the disaster to state police and local administration failures. Annamalai criticized the event's mismanagement, demanding accountability from authorities and public event organizers like Tamil Nadu star Vijay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:23 IST
BJP leader K Annamalai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader K. Annamalai on Sunday called for a CBI investigation into the tragic stampede at a rally in Karur that resulted in the deaths of 40 people. Annamalai blamed alleged lapses by the state police and local administration for the catastrophe, insisting they should have anticipated the large turnout and ensured adequate security measures were in place.

"It is not Vijay's fault," Annamalai stated, emphasizing the responsibility of state police and intelligence to manage crowd size and deploy appropriate forces. He questioned the rationale behind granting a seven-hour permission for the event, advocating instead for a reduced duration to prevent overcrowding. Annamalai criticized the state government's decision to appoint a one-man inquiry commission, raising concerns about its fairness and transparency.

The BJP leader announced compensation for the victims' families and pointed out the venue's inadequate capacity for the crowd size. Annamalai highlighted the insufficient number of police officers deployed on the ground and stressed the need for accountability from both local authorities and event organizers, including Vijay.

He urged Vijay, transitioning from cinema to politics, to adopt a more responsible approach during public gatherings. The state's Additional Director General of Police, S Davidson Devasirvatham, denied intelligence failure claims but acknowledged violations in crowd management at the rally venue, where lighting arrangements were deemed sufficient.

(With inputs from agencies.)

