Tripura Embraces Durga Puja Festivities with Security and Spirit

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha embarked on a tour of Durga Puja pandals in Dharmanagar and Kailashahar, North Tripura, on Sunday, as reported by the Chief Minister's Office. Engaging with organizers, he praised the decorations and cultural elements that characterized the vibrant festival setup.

The Chief Minister also paid respects at the Ramakrishna Mission Puja, offering prayers and emphasizing the broader significance of Durga Puja as a festival of harmony and communal joy. Saha, while extending his greetings, urged citizens to celebrate with a spirit of unity and peace.

In an earlier announcement, Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar confirmed comprehensive security measures for the festivities, with around 8,000 additional officers, including the Tripura State Rifles, deployed statewide. Coordinating with the BSF, joint patrols will ensure heightened security, preparing for the influx expected at nearly 3,000 community pujas.

