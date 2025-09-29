Left Menu

Activist Nathan Law Denied Entry to Singapore: Political Motives Suspected

Hong Kong activist Nathan Law was refused entry to Singapore, suspecting political reasons behind the denial. Law, currently residing in London, has been highly vocal against Hong Kong's National Security Law. The Singapore government said his entry was not in national interest as per Law's police-issued warrant under Hong Kong's security law.

activist
  • Country:
  • China

Nathan Law, a prominent Hong Kong activist now based in London, was denied entry into Singapore over the weekend, potentially for political reasons. Upon his arrival at Singapore airport on Saturday night, he was detained and informed four hours later that his entry had been refused.

Law was set to participate in an exclusive event but was stopped despite having a valid Singapore visa. No explicit reasons were provided for the refusal, leading Law to speculate that political influences, possibly from the PRC, might have played a role.

The Singapore government confirmed this decision, citing the fact that Hong Kong has issued an arrest warrant for Law under its National Security Law. They stressed that his visit would not align with Singapore's national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

