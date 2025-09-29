Activist Nathan Law Denied Entry to Singapore: Political Motives Suspected
Hong Kong activist Nathan Law was refused entry to Singapore, suspecting political reasons behind the denial. Law, currently residing in London, has been highly vocal against Hong Kong's National Security Law. The Singapore government said his entry was not in national interest as per Law's police-issued warrant under Hong Kong's security law.
- Country:
- China
Nathan Law, a prominent Hong Kong activist now based in London, was denied entry into Singapore over the weekend, potentially for political reasons. Upon his arrival at Singapore airport on Saturday night, he was detained and informed four hours later that his entry had been refused.
Law was set to participate in an exclusive event but was stopped despite having a valid Singapore visa. No explicit reasons were provided for the refusal, leading Law to speculate that political influences, possibly from the PRC, might have played a role.
The Singapore government confirmed this decision, citing the fact that Hong Kong has issued an arrest warrant for Law under its National Security Law. They stressed that his visit would not align with Singapore's national interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hong Kong Mandates Minimum Standards for Subdivided Flats: A Move Towards Housing Reform
Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Chile and Bangladesh seeking to join RCEP trade bloc
Hong Kong Rebounds After Cyclone Ragasa's Wrath
China stocks rise as tech shares extend rally, Hong Kong up
Typhoon Ragasa Grounds Flights in Hong Kong