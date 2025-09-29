Moldova's pro-European Union ruling party has achieved a decisive win in the parliamentary elections, marking a significant move away from Russian influence. The victory has been seen as a firm endorsement of democratic values and a commitment to pursuing integration with Europe.

Reacting to the outcome, European Council President Antonio Costa stated that the Moldovan electorate has made their aspirations clear, favoring democracy, reforms, and a stronger alignment with Europe. This development comes despite significant pressures and interference from Russia.

The election results underscore Moldova's strategic pivot towards the European Union, highlighting the nation's prioritization of reform and democratic principles over longstanding regional ties with Russia.