Left Menu

Moldova's Pro-EU Victory: A Shift Towards Europe

Moldova's pro-European Union party secured a significant victory in a key parliamentary election, signaling a preference for democracy and reform over Russian influence. European Council President Antonio Costa praised the choice, highlighting the country's desire for a European future amid external pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 29-09-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 12:56 IST
Moldova's Pro-EU Victory: A Shift Towards Europe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Moldova's pro-European Union ruling party has achieved a decisive win in the parliamentary elections, marking a significant move away from Russian influence. The victory has been seen as a firm endorsement of democratic values and a commitment to pursuing integration with Europe.

Reacting to the outcome, European Council President Antonio Costa stated that the Moldovan electorate has made their aspirations clear, favoring democracy, reforms, and a stronger alignment with Europe. This development comes despite significant pressures and interference from Russia.

The election results underscore Moldova's strategic pivot towards the European Union, highlighting the nation's prioritization of reform and democratic principles over longstanding regional ties with Russia.

TRENDING

1
Social Media Giant Appeals for Freedom of Speech in India

Social Media Giant Appeals for Freedom of Speech in India

 Global
2
Lyon's Resurgence in Ligue 1: A Gritty Triumph

Lyon's Resurgence in Ligue 1: A Gritty Triumph

 France
3
Tensions Rise Over Unconsented Ocean Research in Japan's EEZ

Tensions Rise Over Unconsented Ocean Research in Japan's EEZ

 Japan
4
Congress Challenges BJP-RSS Amidst Death Threat Controversy

Congress Challenges BJP-RSS Amidst Death Threat Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025