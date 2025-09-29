Congress Condemns BJP's 'Chilling' Death Threat Against Rahul Gandhi

The Congress has escalated its criticism against the BJP-RSS following a controversial statement by former ABVP leader Printu Mahadev, which has been perceived as a death threat against Rahul Gandhi. Labelling it as a 'chilling and heinous' act, Congress asserts this is part of a larger conspiracy to silence Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leaders, including K C Venugopal and Pawan Khera, have called for immediate action from the authorities. They argue that the death threat further exposes a desperate attempt by BJP and RSS members to curb the ideological challenge presented by Gandhi, warning that inaction would signify tacit approval of such tactics.

The Congress has demanded an urgent response from the Home Minister, emphasizing the risks posed to India's democratic values and urging swift legal action to uphold the nation's constitutional commitments to safety and security.