Congress Condemns BJP's 'Chilling' Death Threat Against Rahul Gandhi

The Congress has intensified its criticism of the BJP-RSS following controversial comments made by a former ABVP leader against Rahul Gandhi. The remarks, deemed a 'chilling' death threat, have sparked allegations of a larger conspiracy against the Leader of Opposition, with Congress leaders seeking swift action against the BJP-RSS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has escalated its criticism against the BJP-RSS following a controversial statement by former ABVP leader Printu Mahadev, which has been perceived as a death threat against Rahul Gandhi. Labelling it as a 'chilling and heinous' act, Congress asserts this is part of a larger conspiracy to silence Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leaders, including K C Venugopal and Pawan Khera, have called for immediate action from the authorities. They argue that the death threat further exposes a desperate attempt by BJP and RSS members to curb the ideological challenge presented by Gandhi, warning that inaction would signify tacit approval of such tactics.

The Congress has demanded an urgent response from the Home Minister, emphasizing the risks posed to India's democratic values and urging swift legal action to uphold the nation's constitutional commitments to safety and security.

