Left Menu

Finance Minister Advocates Nationwide Safety Measures After Tragic Stampede

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede that claimed 41 lives in Velusamypuram. She advocates for standardized safety protocols for public gatherings nationwide, especially where women and children are present. The minister visited the injured and families affected by the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:43 IST
Finance Minister Advocates Nationwide Safety Measures After Tragic Stampede
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the tumult of the September 27 stampede in Velusamypuram, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed unspeakable sorrow for the families affected. The tragic event, which claimed 41 lives at an actor-led rally, has prompted calls for new safety measures.

Sitharaman emphasized the need for a standard operating procedure to ensure public safety at large gatherings, particularly those with a significant presence of women and children. She believes such protocols should be enforced nationwide to prevent further tragedies.

Accompanied by Minister L Murugan, Sitharaman visited the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur to assess the situation. She spoke with the injured and their families, gaining firsthand insight into the incident's impact and the medical care being provided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel's Strategic Blow to Hamas Leadership: A Closer Look

Israel's Strategic Blow to Hamas Leadership: A Closer Look

 Global
2
Urgent Call for Evacuation: Babies in Peril in Gaza Hospitals

Urgent Call for Evacuation: Babies in Peril in Gaza Hospitals

 Global
3
Tragic Drowning in Sonar River: A Community Mourns

Tragic Drowning in Sonar River: A Community Mourns

 India
4
Kuki Chiefs Stand Ground Against Border Fencing

Kuki Chiefs Stand Ground Against Border Fencing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025