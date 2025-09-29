Finance Minister Advocates Nationwide Safety Measures After Tragic Stampede

Amid the tumult of the September 27 stampede in Velusamypuram, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed unspeakable sorrow for the families affected. The tragic event, which claimed 41 lives at an actor-led rally, has prompted calls for new safety measures.

Sitharaman emphasized the need for a standard operating procedure to ensure public safety at large gatherings, particularly those with a significant presence of women and children. She believes such protocols should be enforced nationwide to prevent further tragedies.

Accompanied by Minister L Murugan, Sitharaman visited the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur to assess the situation. She spoke with the injured and their families, gaining firsthand insight into the incident's impact and the medical care being provided.

(With inputs from agencies.)