Modi Champions GST Reforms as Pathway to Indian Self-Reliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismissed criticism of his GST measures, highlighting significant yearly savings for families compared to the UPA period. He urged BJP workers to ensure benefits reach citizens, criticising Congress's actions in Himachal Pradesh. Modi emphasized India's self-reliance through swadeshi goods, promoting unity across regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:21 IST
In a robust defense of his governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has countered criticism of his government's GST reforms, describing it as part of the BJP-NDA's 'new model of good governance.' Speaking at the inauguration of the Delhi BJP headquarters, Modi outlined significant fiscal benefits his policies bring to Indian households annually.

Highlighting the reduction in taxes from UPA times, Modi noted substantial savings for families and stressed how reforms, including GST and increased income tax exemptions, contribute significantly to national savings. He took a sharp aim at the Congress, accusing them of undermining consumer benefits in Himachal Pradesh.

Championing swadeshi goods as a pathway to self-reliance, Modi called for nationwide adoption of indigenous products. He underscored the connection between the BJP and national unity, urging party workers to foster community spirit by celebrating diverse Indian festivals in Delhi, the country's 'mini India.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

