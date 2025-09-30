Left Menu

ECB Urges Bold Euro Strategy Amid Global Shifts

ECB policymaker Olli Rehn stressed the need for decisive action to solidify the euro's status as a reliable global stabilizer. This resonates with ECB President Christine Lagarde's June call for enhancing the euro's role amid global trade tensions and protectionist trends, suggesting a strategic overhaul is necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Helsinki | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:01 IST
ECB Urges Bold Euro Strategy Amid Global Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Finland

Olli Rehn, a European Central Bank policymaker, called for bold measures to enhance the euro's role as a global stabilizer on Tuesday. This statement aligns with ECB President Christine Lagarde's earlier remarks on the importance of strengthening the euro's global presence amid rising trade wars and protectionism.

Addressing a monetary policy conference in Helsinki, Rehn emphasized the urgency of a strategic reassessment and decisive action in order to support a healthier global monetary balance.

The call for action comes at a critical time when the global economic landscape is fraught with trade conflicts and geopolitical uncertainties, highlighting the need for a robust currency strategy.

TRENDING

1
Odisha Police Recruitment Exam Postponed for the Third Time

Odisha Police Recruitment Exam Postponed for the Third Time

 India
2
India Fortifies Position in Global Aviation Leadership with ICAO Re-election

India Fortifies Position in Global Aviation Leadership with ICAO Re-election

 India
3
William Saliba Commits: Arsenal's Defensive Future Secured

William Saliba Commits: Arsenal's Defensive Future Secured

 Global
4
Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja Motorists in Delhi

Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja Motorists in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025