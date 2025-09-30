ECB Urges Bold Euro Strategy Amid Global Shifts

Olli Rehn, a European Central Bank policymaker, called for bold measures to enhance the euro's role as a global stabilizer on Tuesday. This statement aligns with ECB President Christine Lagarde's earlier remarks on the importance of strengthening the euro's global presence amid rising trade wars and protectionism.

Addressing a monetary policy conference in Helsinki, Rehn emphasized the urgency of a strategic reassessment and decisive action in order to support a healthier global monetary balance.

The call for action comes at a critical time when the global economic landscape is fraught with trade conflicts and geopolitical uncertainties, highlighting the need for a robust currency strategy.