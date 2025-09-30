EU's Diplomatic Dance: Navigating Ukraine's Accession Hurdles

The European Union is taking significant diplomatic steps in Ukraine, aiming to resolve escalating tensions with Hungary that could jeopardize Ukraine's bid to join the 27-member bloc. The focus is on addressing concerns over the rights of ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine, a key issue blocking Kyiv's accession efforts.

Despite Ukraine's eagerness to join the EU, meeting the high standards set by Brussels is proving challenging. Hungary, worried about language and minority rights, has hardened its stance against Ukraine's membership, impacting the decision process which requires unanimous agreement among EU nations.

The European Enlargement Commissioner, Marta Kos, is advocating for Ukraine's reforms during her visit, highlighting EU support for minority rights. Meanwhile, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has complicated matters, using Ukraine's accession as a political tool, prompting the EU to consider rule changes to circumvent the deadlock.

(With inputs from agencies.)