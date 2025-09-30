Left Menu

Decades of Decay: Hegseth Takes on 'Woke Department' at Military Gathering

In a significant gathering near Washington, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth criticized past diversity policies in the military, labeling the institution the 'Woke Department.' He promised changes to fitness standards and addressed senior military leaders ahead of President Trump's planned speech. The event sparked speculation about possible shifts in defense priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:30 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth launched a scathing critique of past diversity and inclusion policies in the U.S. military at a landmark gathering of military leaders near Washington on Tuesday. Hegseth attributed 'decades of decay' to these initiatives, deeming them reckless and misaligned with military values.

President Donald Trump was scheduled to address the gathering, a mix of America's top generals and admirals assembled without explanation. Trump's attendance, framed as a demonstration of support for the military, is expected to overshadow Hegseth's initiatives. Trump's narrative often intertwines the military with broader political contexts, despite its traditionally apolitical stance.

Speculation is rife about the agenda, with insiders suggesting potential discussions on reducing senior officer ranks and revamping U.S. defense priorities. Hegseth's comments signal a pivot back to stricter standards and traditional military values, stirring public debate on the direction of U.S. defense strategies.

