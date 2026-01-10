Championing Inclusion: Widows in Traditional Festivities
Social activist Pramod Zinjade calls for inclusive festivities for widowed women during Makar Sankranti. Arguing against their exclusion as regressive, he advocates for respect and participation in rituals. Zinjade praises communities already embracing inclusion and urges widows to organize celebratory events.
- Country:
- India
Social activist Pramod Zinjade has issued a clarion call urging society to embrace widowed women in the traditional Makar Sankranti festivities. As the head of the Mahatma Phule Samaj Seva Mandal, Zinjade is at the forefront of campaigns against discriminatory social customs.
Zinjade highlights the exclusion of widowed women from celebratory rituals, considering it both unjust and regressive. He argues that those who regard themselves as religious should offer widowed women the respect they deserve, including participation in lighting lamps and offering prayers.
Recognizing progress, Zinjade commends villages where widows are already part of these traditions. He encourages educated and brave widows to lead the way by organizing festive programs for their peers during Makar Sankranti.
