Left Menu

Championing Inclusion: Widows in Traditional Festivities

Social activist Pramod Zinjade calls for inclusive festivities for widowed women during Makar Sankranti. Arguing against their exclusion as regressive, he advocates for respect and participation in rituals. Zinjade praises communities already embracing inclusion and urges widows to organize celebratory events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 12:33 IST
Championing Inclusion: Widows in Traditional Festivities
Social activist
  • Country:
  • India

Social activist Pramod Zinjade has issued a clarion call urging society to embrace widowed women in the traditional Makar Sankranti festivities. As the head of the Mahatma Phule Samaj Seva Mandal, Zinjade is at the forefront of campaigns against discriminatory social customs.

Zinjade highlights the exclusion of widowed women from celebratory rituals, considering it both unjust and regressive. He argues that those who regard themselves as religious should offer widowed women the respect they deserve, including participation in lighting lamps and offering prayers.

Recognizing progress, Zinjade commends villages where widows are already part of these traditions. He encourages educated and brave widows to lead the way by organizing festive programs for their peers during Makar Sankranti.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Cebu: Landfill Collapse Claims Lives as Rescue Efforts Continue

Tragedy in Cebu: Landfill Collapse Claims Lives as Rescue Efforts Continue

 Global
2
Strengthening Security: Ajit Doval's Call to Avenge History

Strengthening Security: Ajit Doval's Call to Avenge History

 India
3
Bencic Leads Switzerland to Historic United Cup Final Victory

Bencic Leads Switzerland to Historic United Cup Final Victory

 Global
4
Bencic Leads Switzerland to United Cup Final with Daring Play

Bencic Leads Switzerland to United Cup Final with Daring Play

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026