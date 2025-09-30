Trump's Bold Stance on Military Leadership

In an assertive announcement, President Donald Trump declared his intention to meet with top U.S. military leaders, asserting he would dismiss any of them if they did not meet his approval.

Trump's unequivocal statement forecasted a bold approach, as he emphasised his readiness to make on-the-spot decisions regarding military leadership.

This declaration came ahead of a significant gathering of military leaders near Washington, underscoring Trump's hands-on management style in military affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)