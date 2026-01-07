Tragic Encounter: Drunk Man Killed in Assam Police Firing

In Sivasagar district, Assam, a family dispute turned deadly when police shot a man attempting to attack them with a machete. The man, identified as Ranjit Pandav, 42, was reportedly drunk and causing a disturbance in Bar Diroi village.

A local couple tried to calm him, but were instead attacked. Villagers called the police, who were then threatened by Pandav. In response, officers fired one bullet, fatally wounding him. The couple remains in critical condition.

Authorities allege Pandav had a history of abusing his family, who were not present during the incident. The case highlights ongoing issues in handling domestic disputes and mental health crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)