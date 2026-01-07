Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Drunk Man Killed in Assam Police Firing

In a tragic incident in Assam's Sivasagar district, a drunk man was killed by police after trying to attack officers with a machete. The altercation occurred as police responded to a family dispute. The deceased, alleged to have abused his family, attacked neighbors before confronting law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sivasagar | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Sivasagar district, Assam, a family dispute turned deadly when police shot a man attempting to attack them with a machete. The man, identified as Ranjit Pandav, 42, was reportedly drunk and causing a disturbance in Bar Diroi village.

A local couple tried to calm him, but were instead attacked. Villagers called the police, who were then threatened by Pandav. In response, officers fired one bullet, fatally wounding him. The couple remains in critical condition.

Authorities allege Pandav had a history of abusing his family, who were not present during the incident. The case highlights ongoing issues in handling domestic disputes and mental health crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

