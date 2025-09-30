Left Menu

AAP Slams BJP Over Delhi Drainage Fiasco Amid Heavy Rains

Amid heavy rains in Delhi, AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized the BJP for inadequate drainage, highlighting issues in Shalimar Bagh. He claimed funds for drain desilting were misused. Despite courts' orders, the government avoids audits. IMD predicts light rains, causing airlines to issue advisories amid disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:29 IST
AAP Slams BJP Over Delhi Drainage Fiasco Amid Heavy Rains
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heavy rains that inundated the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit president, Saurabh Bharadwaj, launched a scathing attack on the BJP government. He accused it of wasting funds on ineffective desilting projects, specifically in the Shalimar Bagh area, exacerbating the city's poor drainage during monsoon showers.

Bharadwaj highlighted the severe condition of Ramleela grounds under CM Rekha Gupta's jurisdiction, where despite court orders mandating audits, the government has allegedly sidestepped accountability in handling drainage contracts valued in crores.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert indicating light rainfall over the next few days, causing airlines to issue travel advisories to passengers as adverse weather conditions led to substantial disruptions across Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

