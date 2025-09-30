AAP Slams BJP Over Delhi Drainage Fiasco Amid Heavy Rains

Amid heavy rains that inundated the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit president, Saurabh Bharadwaj, launched a scathing attack on the BJP government. He accused it of wasting funds on ineffective desilting projects, specifically in the Shalimar Bagh area, exacerbating the city's poor drainage during monsoon showers.

Bharadwaj highlighted the severe condition of Ramleela grounds under CM Rekha Gupta's jurisdiction, where despite court orders mandating audits, the government has allegedly sidestepped accountability in handling drainage contracts valued in crores.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert indicating light rainfall over the next few days, causing airlines to issue travel advisories to passengers as adverse weather conditions led to substantial disruptions across Delhi.

