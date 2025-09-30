Left Menu

Tragedy and Tensions: The Karur Stampede's Ripple Effects

The Karur stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally sparked a blame game between DMK and TVK. Vijay accuses Chief Minister Stalin of revenge, while the government alleges norm violations. A BJP-led panel questions venue choices, and ongoing investigations reveal concerns about safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:32 IST
In the aftermath of the Karur stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally, a fierce political battle has erupted between DMK and TVK. Vijay accused Chief Minister M K Stalin of taking 'revenge' on him and vowed that 'the truth will come out.'

Shortly after Vijay's video condemnation, state officials held a press conference to challenge the narrative and released videos suggesting rally norm violations. The incident, which left 41 dead and over 60 injured, prompted a BJP-led panel to scrutinize the venue's appropriateness.

As investigations continue, tension mounts amidst accusations and political rhetoric, with Vijay promising to continue his political journey, insisting his party did 'nothing wrong.' The situation has ignited widespread debate and calls for accountability.

