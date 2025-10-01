Uproar at Military Gathering: Hegseth and Trump Stoke Controversy

In a rare and controversial gathering of military commanders, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, alongside President Donald Trump, criticized diversity initiatives within the armed forces, describing them as having led to a weakened military. Hegseth urged commanders unaligned with his views to resign, marking a divisive moment in U.S. military leadership.

President Trump supported Hegseth's statements, emphasizing the role of merit over political correctness. During his address, Trump highlighted the military's prowess while criticizing opponents and media. The meeting, despite its serious tone, was underscored by Trump's typical offhand remarks, leaving some officials looking expressionless.

The gathering drew criticism from Democrats, who accused it of injecting partisan politics into the military. Hegseth announced potential nationwide deployments in U.S. cities, framing it as a defensive initiative against internal threats, a stance sharply rebuked by opposing political figures.