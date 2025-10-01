Left Menu

Uproar at Military Gathering: Hegseth and Trump Stoke Controversy

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, with President Donald Trump, harshly criticized diversity efforts in the military during a commanders' meeting, urging officers to resign if opposed to his agenda. The event, seen as politically charged, spotlighted a shift in defense priorities amid anticipated troop deployments to U.S. cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 00:43 IST
Uproar at Military Gathering: Hegseth and Trump Stoke Controversy
Hegseth

In a rare and controversial gathering of military commanders, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, alongside President Donald Trump, criticized diversity initiatives within the armed forces, describing them as having led to a weakened military. Hegseth urged commanders unaligned with his views to resign, marking a divisive moment in U.S. military leadership.

President Trump supported Hegseth's statements, emphasizing the role of merit over political correctness. During his address, Trump highlighted the military's prowess while criticizing opponents and media. The meeting, despite its serious tone, was underscored by Trump's typical offhand remarks, leaving some officials looking expressionless.

The gathering drew criticism from Democrats, who accused it of injecting partisan politics into the military. Hegseth announced potential nationwide deployments in U.S. cities, framing it as a defensive initiative against internal threats, a stance sharply rebuked by opposing political figures.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Harvard Deal: A New Chapter in U.S. Education?

Trump's Harvard Deal: A New Chapter in U.S. Education?

 United States
2
Dollar Dips Amid Anticipated U.S. Government Shutdown

Dollar Dips Amid Anticipated U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
3
New Court Ruling Offers Hope to Tierra Amarilla Residents Amid Sinkhole Concerns

New Court Ruling Offers Hope to Tierra Amarilla Residents Amid Sinkhole Conc...

 Global
4
Devastating Earthquake Strikes the Philippines, Leaving Destruction and Fear in Its Wake

Devastating Earthquake Strikes the Philippines, Leaving Destruction and Fear...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025