Left Menu

LDF Poised for Third Term in Kerala Politics

The CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan expressed confidence that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) will secure a third consecutive term in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections. Community groups and former political opponents are now rallying behind the LDF, signalling a significant shift in local political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:34 IST
LDF Poised for Third Term in Kerala Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan confidently declared the likelihood of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) securing a third consecutive term in the Kerala Assembly elections scheduled for 2026. This assertion marks a pivotal moment in state politics, highlighting the LDF's growing influence.

In a conversation with reporters, Govindan emphasized the changing political landscape, noting that even former adversaries of the CPI(M) and LDF are now lending their support. This shift is seen as critical for the Left's strategy to maintain control of the state government.

Significant support has emerged from key community organizations, such as the Nair Service Society and Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam, following their endorsement of the CPI(M)-led LDF government after the Global Ayyappa Sangamam event organized by the Travancore Devaswom Board.

TRENDING

1
Stablecoins and Financial Regulation: A Balancing Act

Stablecoins and Financial Regulation: A Balancing Act

 United Kingdom
2
Marathwada's Unprecedented Rainfall: Coping with Deluge

Marathwada's Unprecedented Rainfall: Coping with Deluge

 India
3
Kremlin Warns Against Theft of Russian Assets

Kremlin Warns Against Theft of Russian Assets

 Global
4
Rising Shadows: Dowry Crimes Surge 14% in 2023

Rising Shadows: Dowry Crimes Surge 14% in 2023

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025