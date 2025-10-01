LDF Poised for Third Term in Kerala Politics

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan confidently declared the likelihood of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) securing a third consecutive term in the Kerala Assembly elections scheduled for 2026. This assertion marks a pivotal moment in state politics, highlighting the LDF's growing influence.

In a conversation with reporters, Govindan emphasized the changing political landscape, noting that even former adversaries of the CPI(M) and LDF are now lending their support. This shift is seen as critical for the Left's strategy to maintain control of the state government.

Significant support has emerged from key community organizations, such as the Nair Service Society and Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam, following their endorsement of the CPI(M)-led LDF government after the Global Ayyappa Sangamam event organized by the Travancore Devaswom Board.