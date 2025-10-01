Left Menu

Interstate Solidarity: Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Unite for Flood Relief

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed gratitude to Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav for a Rs 5 crore donation to support flood victims in Chhattisgarh. With aid from various states, efforts are concentrated on alleviating the plight in the Bastar region, seriously impacted by heavy rainfall.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday extended his profound gratitude to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for a generous contribution of Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund designated for flood victims in Chhattisgarh. Sai highlighted that this substantial financial aid would greatly assist in mitigating the impacts of the flooding, particularly in the Bastar region.

In his statement, Sai expressed appreciation not only toward Madhya Pradesh but also acknowledged the support from the Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Odisha, and Goa. The assistance, comprising funds and relief materials, aims to comprehensively address the needs of the affected populace across the flood-stricken districts of Bastar, Dantewada, Sukma, and Bijapur.

Moreover, Sai announced a significant Central Government allocation of Rs 8.75 crore for the enhancement of the Keskal city stretch on National Highway-30 in the Bastar district. He conveyed sincere thanks to Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for their commitment to upgrading infrastructure in response to the flood crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

