Haryana Congress Faces Internal Rift Over Leadership Changes

In Haryana, internal dissent is simmering within the Congress party following recent leadership appointments. Bhupinder Singh Hooda has been named the legislature party leader, while Rao Narender Singh secures the role of state unit president.

This reshuffling has ignited criticism from senior figures like Capt Ajay Singh Yadav, who lamented the party's declining influence in the region, stressing the need for introspection. The decision-making process has left some leaders questioning the party's direction.

Additionally, the historical marginalization of prominent families and recent electoral losses have compounded frustrations, placing the spotlight on Congress's strategies moving forward as it grapples with internal and external challenges.