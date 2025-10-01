White House to Nominate New Bureau of Labor Statistics Leader
The Trump administration is set to announce a new nominee for the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This comes a day after the previous nominee, E.J. Antoni, was withdrawn due to insufficient support. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirmed a replacement would be named shortly.
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt addressed the press, stating, "E.J. Antoni remains a great ally of the president and our team. It became clear, unfortunately, that he was not going to have the votes, and so we will be announcing a replacement nominee very soon."
The administration is moving swiftly to nominate a new individual, following the fallback of securing enough support for Antony's candidacy.
