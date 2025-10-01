Left Menu

White House to Nominate New Bureau of Labor Statistics Leader

The Trump administration is set to announce a new nominee for the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This comes a day after the previous nominee, E.J. Antoni, was withdrawn due to insufficient support. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirmed a replacement would be named shortly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 23:31 IST
White House to Nominate New Bureau of Labor Statistics Leader
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration will soon announce a new nominee to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as confirmed by the White House on Wednesday. This decision comes just a day after they withdrew the nomination of conservative economist E.J. Antoni.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt addressed the press, stating, "E.J. Antoni remains a great ally of the president and our team. It became clear, unfortunately, that he was not going to have the votes, and so we will be announcing a replacement nominee very soon."

The administration is moving swiftly to nominate a new individual, following the fallback of securing enough support for Antony's candidacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bareilly Unrest: Crackdown and Arrests Post-September 26 Violence

Bareilly Unrest: Crackdown and Arrests Post-September 26 Violence

 India
2
Government Shutdown: A Data Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty

Government Shutdown: A Data Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty

 United States
3
US Approves $1.75 Billion Rocket System Sale to Canada

US Approves $1.75 Billion Rocket System Sale to Canada

 Global
4
UN Assembly Moves to Suppress Haiti Gangs as Security Concerns Escalate

UN Assembly Moves to Suppress Haiti Gangs as Security Concerns Escalate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025