White House to Nominate New Bureau of Labor Statistics Leader

The Trump administration will soon announce a new nominee to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as confirmed by the White House on Wednesday. This decision comes just a day after they withdrew the nomination of conservative economist E.J. Antoni.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt addressed the press, stating, "E.J. Antoni remains a great ally of the president and our team. It became clear, unfortunately, that he was not going to have the votes, and so we will be announcing a replacement nominee very soon."

The administration is moving swiftly to nominate a new individual, following the fallback of securing enough support for Antony's candidacy.

