Odisha CM meets Nadda, sparks buzz over cabinet expansion, Nuapada bypoll

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday met BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi to discuss organisational matters and the current political situation in the state, triggering speculation over a possible expansion of his ministry and selection of the party's candidate for the upcoming Nuapada bypoll.

Majhi held the meeting in the presence of Odisha BJP in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar. The chief minister said the discussion also focused on the roadmap for the party's future initiatives in the state.

''Today in New Delhi, I had the privilege of calling on our party's Hon'ble National President and Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda Ji. We discussed organisational matters, current political scenario, and the roadmap for future initiatives,'' Majhi said in a social media post.

According to party insiders, Majhi had three key objectives for the visit: selection of the BJP candidate for Nuapada bypoll, expansion of the state cabinet, and appointments of senior leaders to various state-run corporations and boards.

''However, we are waiting to see which of the three issues is addressed before Diwali,'' a senior leader said.

Though Majhi took oath as chief minister along with 15 ministers on June 12, 2024, six cabinet berths remain vacant. Many senior leaders have been anticipating induction into the ministry, sources said. Nuapada bypoll is seen as the first major political test for Majhi after the BJP formed its maiden government in Odisha. In the 2024 Assembly elections, the BJP's performance in the Nuapada segment was dismal. While the seat was won by BJD's Rajendra Dholakia, BJP candidate Abhinandan Panda, son of former MP Basant Panda, finished third.

Party sources said a central team of the BJP is currently in Nuapada to assess the local political landscape. Discussions are underway on whether to field Panda again or opt for a new face. Panda, meanwhile, has begun informal outreach in the constituency ahead of the official announcement.

Majhi's visit to Delhi is expected to be followed by a similar trip by state BJP president Manmohan Samal in the coming days, party sources added.

In another social media post, Majhi said during the visit, he met the new vice-president CP Radhakrishnan. ''Had the opportunity to pay a courtesy call on Hon'ble Vice President Shri @CPR_VP ji in New Delhi today. On this occasion, I shared details of our government's development initiatives, welfare programmes, and future roadmap for the state. I also presented the 'Odisha Vision 2036 | 2047', outlining Odisha's long-term goals. Grateful for his guidance and encouragement,'' Majhi said.

