Congress Launches 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' Campaign in Himachal Pradesh

The Congress party has launched a nationwide campaign titled 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' in Himachal Pradesh, alleging the BJP's involvement in large-scale voter list manipulation and electoral fraud. The campaign was officially inaugurated by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at the Congress headquarters in Shimla on Saturday.

Aiming to gather one lakh signatures, the campaign will run until October 13. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has been appointed as the state coordinator. Former Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore will serve as co-coordinator, overseeing efforts across all 12 districts to ensure statewide participation.

Speaking on the occasion, Rathore said the campaign is designed to increase public awareness about systematic voter list irregularities. Complementing his statement, Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh claimed that these actions are a part of a broader effort to protect democratic integrity.

The initiative also involves district-level signature drives, awareness events, and local outreach programs until mid-October. Party workers have been directed to mobilize youth and women voters, focusing on alleged electoral irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)