Tragedy Unfolds at Velaghar Beach: Search Ongoing for Missing Duo

Five bodies have been recovered following a tragedy at Velaghar beach in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district. Efforts continue to locate the missing individuals, Irfan Kittur and Zakir Maniar, after a total of seven people were swept away by the sea. A 16-year-old girl was successfully rescued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-10-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 23:17 IST
A tragedy struck at Velaghar beach in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district as five bodies were recovered after seven people were swept away by the sea, an official confirmed. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon.

Authorities are still continuing the search for the remaining two missing individuals, identified as Irfan Kittur, 36, and Zakir Maniar, 13. The incident has prompted emergency response teams to intensify their efforts along the coast.

Located over 490 kilometers from Mumbai, the beach saw quick action from search teams who managed to rescue a 16-year-old girl. The affected families hailed from Kudal, Maharashtra, and Belagavi, Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

