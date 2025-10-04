Tragedy Unfolds at Velaghar Beach: Search Ongoing for Missing Duo

A tragedy struck at Velaghar beach in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district as five bodies were recovered after seven people were swept away by the sea, an official confirmed. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon.

Authorities are still continuing the search for the remaining two missing individuals, identified as Irfan Kittur, 36, and Zakir Maniar, 13. The incident has prompted emergency response teams to intensify their efforts along the coast.

Located over 490 kilometers from Mumbai, the beach saw quick action from search teams who managed to rescue a 16-year-old girl. The affected families hailed from Kudal, Maharashtra, and Belagavi, Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)