AAP's Sanjay Singh Criticizes Bachat Utsav as Economic Diversion Tactic

AAP's Sanjay Singh accuses the Indian government of using 'Bachat Utsav' to mislead citizens about economic issues. He criticizes demonetisation and GST, suggesting they have failed to benefit ordinary people. Singh also comments on local arrests, bulldozer actions, and demands restoration of the old pension scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 05-10-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 18:38 IST
In a blusterous critique, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh lambasted the Centre's 'Bachat Utsav', alleging it aims to obscure genuine economic concerns like inflation.

Singh, addressing a Gorakhpur audience, condemned demonetisation and GST as burdensome failures, highlighting significant tax increases yet unfulfilled promises.

He addressed notably controversial actions such as Bareilly arrests and unlawful demolitions, demanding pension reforms and accusing government collusion with industrialists over citizens' welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

