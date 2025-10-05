AAP's Sanjay Singh Criticizes Bachat Utsav as Economic Diversion Tactic

In a blusterous critique, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh lambasted the Centre's 'Bachat Utsav', alleging it aims to obscure genuine economic concerns like inflation.

Singh, addressing a Gorakhpur audience, condemned demonetisation and GST as burdensome failures, highlighting significant tax increases yet unfulfilled promises.

He addressed notably controversial actions such as Bareilly arrests and unlawful demolitions, demanding pension reforms and accusing government collusion with industrialists over citizens' welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)