AAP's Sanjay Singh Criticizes Bachat Utsav as Economic Diversion Tactic
AAP's Sanjay Singh accuses the Indian government of using 'Bachat Utsav' to mislead citizens about economic issues. He criticizes demonetisation and GST, suggesting they have failed to benefit ordinary people. Singh also comments on local arrests, bulldozer actions, and demands restoration of the old pension scheme.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 05-10-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 18:38 IST
- Country:
- India
In a blusterous critique, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh lambasted the Centre's 'Bachat Utsav', alleging it aims to obscure genuine economic concerns like inflation.
Singh, addressing a Gorakhpur audience, condemned demonetisation and GST as burdensome failures, highlighting significant tax increases yet unfulfilled promises.
He addressed notably controversial actions such as Bareilly arrests and unlawful demolitions, demanding pension reforms and accusing government collusion with industrialists over citizens' welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Haryana CM urges traders to pass GST benefits to consumers and promote indigenous products
Haryana CM Saini Urges Traders to Pass GST Cuts to Consumers
Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force arrests key associate of 2 foreign-based fugitive gangsters Ludhiana
Bommai Criticizes Siddaramaiah Over GST Remarks and Development Focus
Nashik cops parade gangsters in public over videos celebrating kingpin's release from jail