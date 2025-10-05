Left Menu

Macron Loyalist Set to Assume Finance Role in New French Government

Roland Lescure is anticipated to be appointed finance minister in the incoming French government under Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu. Former finance minister Bruno Le Maire is projected to take on the role of defense minister. The new cabinet announcement is expected soon from the Elysee Palace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-10-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 22:28 IST
Macron Loyalist Set to Assume Finance Role in New French Government
government
  • Country:
  • France

Roland Lescure, known for his loyalty to President Macron and a solid left-wing background, is reportedly going to be appointed as France's finance minister. Sources indicate the new government will be spearheaded by Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, and official announcements are anticipated imminently.

In a significant reshuffle, the Elysee Palace is poised to announce that Bruno Le Maire, the former finance minister, will transition to the defense portfolio. This move comes as part of a wider cabinet restructure under the leadership of President Macron.

Expectations are high as the Elysee Palace prepares to unveil the complete list of cabinet members, marking a significant moment in the tenure of the French government. The announcements are set to come any moment, according to reports from BFM TV.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Claim on Bin Laden Warning and SEALs' Historic Raid

Trump's Claim on Bin Laden Warning and SEALs' Historic Raid

 Global
2
Federal Action Halted: Court Blocks Trump's Troop Deployment in Oregon

Federal Action Halted: Court Blocks Trump's Troop Deployment in Oregon

 Global
3
Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Korea

Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Kor...

 Global
4
Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025