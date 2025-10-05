Macron Loyalist Set to Assume Finance Role in New French Government

Roland Lescure, known for his loyalty to President Macron and a solid left-wing background, is reportedly going to be appointed as France's finance minister. Sources indicate the new government will be spearheaded by Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, and official announcements are anticipated imminently.

In a significant reshuffle, the Elysee Palace is poised to announce that Bruno Le Maire, the former finance minister, will transition to the defense portfolio. This move comes as part of a wider cabinet restructure under the leadership of President Macron.

Expectations are high as the Elysee Palace prepares to unveil the complete list of cabinet members, marking a significant moment in the tenure of the French government. The announcements are set to come any moment, according to reports from BFM TV.

(With inputs from agencies.)