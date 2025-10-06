BJP Strategies for Bihar Assembly Elections Gear Up

The BJP election committee convened its second consecutive meeting to finalize strategies for the impending Bihar assembly polls. Chaired by Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the session focused on selecting candidates for contested seats and addressing coalition issues.

The committee aimed to stabilize party dynamics, with Pradhan and Vinod Tawde working to address grievances within the coalition. They visited Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's residence, addressing his party's seat demands, and met with Rashtriya Lok Morcha head Upendra Kushwaha, who remained reserved about the discussions.

The BJP is strategizing for a sweeping victory in Bihar, focusing on candidate performance, coalition management, and leveraging Rajput votes for electoral gains, amid internal challenges and coalition adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)