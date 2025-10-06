Left Menu

Rapid Advancements in US-Hamas Negotiations

US President Donald Trump announced that discussions with Hamas to end the conflict in Gaza and release hostages are progressing swiftly. Technical teams are set to meet in Egypt to finalize details, with the first phase expected to conclude within the week. Trump urged quick action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2025 03:34 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 03:34 IST
Rapid Advancements in US-Hamas Negotiations
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that talks with Hamas aimed at ending the Israeli conflict in Gaza and facilitating the release of hostages are making significant progress.

According to Trump, the discussions have been highly successful and are moving rapidly. Technical teams are scheduled to reconvene on Monday in Egypt to address and clarify the remaining details.

Trump's social media announcement suggests that the initial phase of the negotiations is predicted to be finalized by the week's end, emphasizing a call for swift action from all parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Korea

Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Kor...

 Global
2
Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

 United States
3
Kranti Goud: Rising Star of Indian Women's Cricket

Kranti Goud: Rising Star of Indian Women's Cricket

 Sri Lanka
4
Election Commission to announce schedule for Bihar assembly polls today.

Election Commission to announce schedule for Bihar assembly polls today.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025