Rapid Advancements in US-Hamas Negotiations

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that talks with Hamas aimed at ending the Israeli conflict in Gaza and facilitating the release of hostages are making significant progress.

According to Trump, the discussions have been highly successful and are moving rapidly. Technical teams are scheduled to reconvene on Monday in Egypt to address and clarify the remaining details.

Trump's social media announcement suggests that the initial phase of the negotiations is predicted to be finalized by the week's end, emphasizing a call for swift action from all parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)