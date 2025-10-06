Rapid Advancements in US-Hamas Negotiations
US President Donald Trump announced that discussions with Hamas to end the conflict in Gaza and release hostages are progressing swiftly. Technical teams are set to meet in Egypt to finalize details, with the first phase expected to conclude within the week. Trump urged quick action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2025 03:34 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 03:34 IST
- Country:
- United States
On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that talks with Hamas aimed at ending the Israeli conflict in Gaza and facilitating the release of hostages are making significant progress.
According to Trump, the discussions have been highly successful and are moving rapidly. Technical teams are scheduled to reconvene on Monday in Egypt to address and clarify the remaining details.
Trump's social media announcement suggests that the initial phase of the negotiations is predicted to be finalized by the week's end, emphasizing a call for swift action from all parties involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Government Standoff: Trump Threatens Federal Worker Layoffs Amid Shutdown Negotiations
Mexico's Trade Strategy: Negotiations, Tech, and Sovereignty
Gaza Negotiations: Hope for Peace Amid Ongoing Strife
Israel's Netanyahu says hopes to announce release of all hostages from Gaza 'in the coming days,' as talks move to Egypt, reports AP.
A look at hostages taken to Gaza, by numbers