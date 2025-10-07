Tanzania's Political Turmoil: Kidnapping Allegations Amid Election Campaign

Tanzanian authorities are probing the disappearance of ex-ambassador and government critic Humphrey Polepole. His family reported a forcible abduction from his home in Dar es Salaam, sparking concerns as the nation approaches its upcoming elections.

Government spokespeople have yet to provide an official comment, but earlier rejected allegations from Human Rights Watch citing intimidation of political adversaries. Polepole and others accused the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party of corruption and silencing opposition.

As election day nears, incidents like these raise serious concerns about political freedom and human rights in Tanzania. Critics warn of a broader crackdown on dissent under President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

(With inputs from agencies.)