The Indomitable Voice of Bharat Singh Kundanpur: A Political Maverick Remembered

Bharat Singh Kundanpur, a senior Congress leader and former minister of Rajasthan, passed away at 75. Known for his outspoken stance against corruption, he was cremated in Kota. State dignitaries and supporters attended his funeral. A fearless leader, Kundanpur was committed to public service and environmental issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Notable Congress figure, Bharat Singh Kundanpur, was laid to rest in his hometown in Kota after passing away at 75. The seasoned politician succumbed to a respiratory illness, bringing an end to his fervent advocacy against government corruption.

Prominent figures, including former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, grieved his loss and attended the funeral. Kundanpur was celebrated for challenging his own party, earning a reputation for his forthrightness. He notably accused a fellow minister of corruption, even resorting to drastic protest measures.

Despite being a political thorn for some, Kundanpur left a legacy of integrity and public service. His persistent letters against malpractice touched on numerous civic and environmental concerns, showcasing his commitment to truth and reform in Rajasthan politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

