Tragic Landslide in Himachal Pradesh Claims Lives

A devastating landslide occurred in India's Himachal Pradesh state, tragically claiming the lives of at least 10 people and injuring several others. The incident involved a bus being struck by the landslide, according to the state's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who shared updates on social media.

Chief Minister Sukhu expressed fears that more individuals might be trapped under the debris as rescue teams worked tirelessly to locate any survivors. The tragedy has captivated national attention, prompting swift responses from authorities to manage the aftermath.

In the wake of the disaster, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial relief package, offering 200,000 rupees from the National Relief Fund to the families of those killed and 50,000 rupees to those injured. Rescue and recovery operations are ongoing as the community grapples with the loss and destruction.