Tragic Landslide in Himachal Pradesh Claims Lives
A deadly landslide in Himachal Pradesh, India, struck a bus, resulting in at least 10 fatalities and multiple injuries. Efforts are underway to locate others possibly trapped. Indian Prime Minister Modi pledged financial aid for victims' families and the injured. Recovery operations continue at the site.
A devastating landslide occurred in India's Himachal Pradesh state, tragically claiming the lives of at least 10 people and injuring several others. The incident involved a bus being struck by the landslide, according to the state's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who shared updates on social media.
Chief Minister Sukhu expressed fears that more individuals might be trapped under the debris as rescue teams worked tirelessly to locate any survivors. The tragedy has captivated national attention, prompting swift responses from authorities to manage the aftermath.
In the wake of the disaster, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial relief package, offering 200,000 rupees from the National Relief Fund to the families of those killed and 50,000 rupees to those injured. Rescue and recovery operations are ongoing as the community grapples with the loss and destruction.
ALSO READ
Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration
Sergio Gor Confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to India Amidst Government Shutdown
The Complex Dance of India, Russian Oil, and Global Politics
Anthropic Expands AI Influence with New India Office
Keir Starmer's Mumbai Visit: Strengthening the India-UK Partnership