Clash at the Compound: Ben-Gvir's Bold Al-Aqsa Visit Ignites Tensions

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound stokes tensions, challenging long-standing religious agreements. His call for 'complete victory' over Hamas coincides with delicate negotiations and raises concerns over potential policy shifts at the historic site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 14:52 IST
Itamar Ben-Gvir

In a move likely to stir political and religious tensions, Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir prayed at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Wednesday. His visit, which coincided with calls for a decisive military victory over Hamas, challenges the sensitive status quo regarding worship rights at the contested site.

Ben-Gvir's actions were documented in a video, highlighting his belief that Israel is achieving dominance at the Jerusalem compound, revered in both Judaism and Islam. This act disrupts the longstanding understanding that permits Jews to visit but not worship there, as managed by a Jordanian religious foundation.

His visits and rhetoric come amid Israel-Hamas negotiations over hostages and the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The Al-Aqsa compound, significant for its historical and religious implications, remains a volatile flashpoint, with any changes to its administration risking further unrest across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

