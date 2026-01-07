Netanyahu Calls for Calm Amid Jerusalem Protest Tragedy

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged for calm following a tragic incident where a bus driver ran over and killed a teenage boy during a protest in Jerusalem. The demonstration was against a contentious law aimed at drafting the ultra-Orthodox community into Israel's military.

Video footage revealed the bus dragging yeshiva student Yosef Eisenthal before fatally hitting him. The bus driver, claiming assault by protesters, was detained and questioned by authorities. Protesters had been blocking roads and clashing with police, highlighting rising tensions between Israeli officials and the ultra-Orthodox Haredim.

Tensions have been exacerbated as the government considers lifting military exemptions for the ultra-Orthodox, a move supported by secular Israelis but opposed by religious groups. The development poses a political challenge for Netanyahu, reliant on the support of religious parties.

