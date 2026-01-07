Left Menu

Netanyahu Calls for Calm Amid Jerusalem Protest Tragedy

The article discusses a protest in Jerusalem where a bus driver fatally ran over a teenage boy. The demonstration was against a law to draft the ultra-Orthodox community into Israel's military, reflecting tensions between Israeli authorities and the Haredim. Prime Minister Netanyahu has called for restraint amid these growing hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-01-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:51 IST
Netanyahu Calls for Calm Amid Jerusalem Protest Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged for calm following a tragic incident where a bus driver ran over and killed a teenage boy during a protest in Jerusalem. The demonstration was against a contentious law aimed at drafting the ultra-Orthodox community into Israel's military.

Video footage revealed the bus dragging yeshiva student Yosef Eisenthal before fatally hitting him. The bus driver, claiming assault by protesters, was detained and questioned by authorities. Protesters had been blocking roads and clashing with police, highlighting rising tensions between Israeli officials and the ultra-Orthodox Haredim.

Tensions have been exacerbated as the government considers lifting military exemptions for the ultra-Orthodox, a move supported by secular Israelis but opposed by religious groups. The development poses a political challenge for Netanyahu, reliant on the support of religious parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sindh Private Schools Strike Averted After Tense Negotiations with Government

Sindh Private Schools Strike Averted After Tense Negotiations with Governmen...

 Pakistan
2
Shiv Sena's Shaina NC Decries JNU Sloganeering

Shiv Sena's Shaina NC Decries JNU Sloganeering

 India
3
Equinor’s Firm Stance: No Return to Venezuela’s Oil Frontier

Equinor’s Firm Stance: No Return to Venezuela’s Oil Frontier

 Global
4
Assam Rifles and Customs Seize Counterfeit Cigarettes, Latest Success Against Illicit Goods

Assam Rifles and Customs Seize Counterfeit Cigarettes, Latest Success Agains...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026