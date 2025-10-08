Left Menu

Rajasthan Tragedy Sparks Political Calls for Resignation

Following a devastating fire at Jaipur's SMS Hospital that claimed eight lives, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra urged the state health minister to resign. Dotasra accused the government of negligence, citing ignored warnings and politicization of the tragedy while seeking accountability and justice for the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 08-10-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 14:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a tragic fire at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur, which led to the loss of eight lives, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra has called for the resignation of the state health minister. The fire broke out in the neuro ICU, resulting in the deaths of six critical care patients immediately.

Congress leaders, including Dotasra, have criticized the BJP-led state government, employing the term 'parchiwali sarkar' to denote undue central influence and bureaucratic inertia. Dotasra highlighted ignored warnings about electrical sparks, criticizing the health minister's inability to account for the fire's cause.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Dotasra remarked that state authorities offered no clear explanations and claimed the chief minister ordered the erasure of evidence at the hospital post-tragedy. He predicted the Congress would succeed in upcoming bypolls, expressing dissatisfaction with current governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

