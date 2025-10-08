Left Menu

Lecornu Declines Severance Pay to Exemplify Budget Austerity

Caretaker French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu opted not to take severance pay for his brief stint, as part of a broader effort to promote fiscal responsibility amidst France's political instability. His decision comes amid public frustration over the frequency of new governments and ongoing financial challenges.

Updated: 08-10-2025 15:13 IST
Sebastien Lecornu

In a move to set a precedent for financial austerity, French caretaker Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced that neither he nor his ministers would accept severance pay following their brief tenure. This decision aligns with his push for budget discipline, reflecting the fiscal challenges currently facing France.

Lecornu, France's fifth prime minister in two years, underscored the need for financial prudence by forgoing the customary severance entitled to ministers. Instead, he emphasized the importance of leading by example during a press briefing discussing negotiations with other political factions amid a growing crisis.

The decision follows widespread discontent over France's political instability and the mounting budget deficit. Lecornu has recently restricted former prime ministers' benefits, including their usage of chauffeur-driven cars, as part of broader fiscal measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

