Lecornu Declines Severance Pay to Exemplify Budget Austerity

In a move to set a precedent for financial austerity, French caretaker Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced that neither he nor his ministers would accept severance pay following their brief tenure. This decision aligns with his push for budget discipline, reflecting the fiscal challenges currently facing France.

Lecornu, France's fifth prime minister in two years, underscored the need for financial prudence by forgoing the customary severance entitled to ministers. Instead, he emphasized the importance of leading by example during a press briefing discussing negotiations with other political factions amid a growing crisis.

The decision follows widespread discontent over France's political instability and the mounting budget deficit. Lecornu has recently restricted former prime ministers' benefits, including their usage of chauffeur-driven cars, as part of broader fiscal measures.

