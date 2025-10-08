Political Shifts and Militant Clashes: Turmoil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is being replaced by Suhail Afridi, confirmed by Imran Khan’s party secretary. Meanwhile, Imran Khan condemned the recent killing of 11 soldiers in clashes with Taliban militants. The operation also resulted in the deaths of 19 terrorists.
In a significant political shift, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has announced the removal of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, with Sohail Afridi set to replace him. This was confirmed by Salman Akram Raja, the party's general secretary, after his meeting with the jailed former premier, Imran Khan.
This development comes alongside a tragic escalation in militant violence, with the killing of 11 soldiers in a recent clash with Taliban militants in the Orakzai district. The Pakistan Army reports that the casualties include a Lieutenant Colonel and a Major.
The Inter-Services Public Relations division revealed that 19 terrorists were killed in the operation. The growing instability poses a significant challenge to the region's security, drawing attention to the government's ongoing battle against the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan group.
(With inputs from agencies.)
