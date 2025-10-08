All Eyes on Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister's Grand Visit Preparations

Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is meticulously preparing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. Scheduled for October 16, Modi will offer prayers at religious sites and attend a public meeting. The state is also promoting GST Reforms Utsav as part of the visit.

Amaravati | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:50 IST
In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu meticulously reviewed arrangements to ensure smooth proceedings. Modi's trip, set for October 16, includes prayers at the revered Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba shrines in Srisailam, Nandyal district.

Following an official press statement, Naidu has emphasized his commitment to making the visit a significant and coordinated success, particularly focusing on Kurnool and Nandyal districts.

Adding to the event's grandeur, the state initiatives promoting the GST Reforms Utsav are in full swing, enhancing public participation from Dussehra to Diwali. The Prime Minister is also slated to address a large public gathering at Nannur in Orvakal mandal, underlining the event's importance.

