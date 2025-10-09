Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Landmark Deal
U.S. President Donald Trump declared a pivotal ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas, aiming to end a two-year conflict in Gaza. The deal, negotiated via indirect talks in Egypt, promises to bring a renewed opportunity for peace in the Middle East.
The agreement aims to resolve a conflict that escalated into a regional issue, involving countries like Iran and Yemen. Trump's announcement on Truth Social highlighted the successful signing of the first phase of a comprehensive 20-point peace plan.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed optimism about the deal leading to the release of hostages held by Hamas. Trump may visit Egypt soon to bolster the progress, signaling a potential shift in Middle Eastern geopolitics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Netanyahu says, 'With God's help we will bring them all home,' after Trump announces first phase of Israel-Hamas deal, reports AP.
