Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Landmark Deal

In a significant development, President Donald Trump announced a major ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, designed to end the prolonged conflict in Gaza. The deal, reached through indirect negotiations facilitated by Egypt, marks a crucial step toward peace in the volatile region.

The agreement aims to resolve a conflict that escalated into a regional issue, involving countries like Iran and Yemen. Trump's announcement on Truth Social highlighted the successful signing of the first phase of a comprehensive 20-point peace plan.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed optimism about the deal leading to the release of hostages held by Hamas. Trump may visit Egypt soon to bolster the progress, signaling a potential shift in Middle Eastern geopolitics.

