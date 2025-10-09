Left Menu

Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Landmark Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump declared a pivotal ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas, aiming to end a two-year conflict in Gaza. The deal, negotiated via indirect talks in Egypt, promises to bring a renewed opportunity for peace in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 05:04 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 05:04 IST
Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Landmark Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, President Donald Trump announced a major ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, designed to end the prolonged conflict in Gaza. The deal, reached through indirect negotiations facilitated by Egypt, marks a crucial step toward peace in the volatile region.

The agreement aims to resolve a conflict that escalated into a regional issue, involving countries like Iran and Yemen. Trump's announcement on Truth Social highlighted the successful signing of the first phase of a comprehensive 20-point peace plan.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed optimism about the deal leading to the release of hostages held by Hamas. Trump may visit Egypt soon to bolster the progress, signaling a potential shift in Middle Eastern geopolitics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mindgate Solutions and J.P. Morgan Propel India's Digital Payment Frontier

Mindgate Solutions and J.P. Morgan Propel India's Digital Payment Frontier

 India
2
Rising Tensions: Bihar's Seat-Sharing Dilemma

Rising Tensions: Bihar's Seat-Sharing Dilemma

 India
3
Mob Lynching and Justice: The Case of Hariom Valmiki

Mob Lynching and Justice: The Case of Hariom Valmiki

 India
4
French Bonds Steady Amid Political Uncertainty

French Bonds Steady Amid Political Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025