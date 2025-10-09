Left Menu

EU Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen Overcomes Triple No Confidence Challenge

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, survived three no-confidence votes in a year, with the latest motions defeated by a significant margin. Critics from both far-right and far-left groups accused her of mishandling migration, trade deals, and environmental policies, while centrist supporters defended her leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:41 IST
Ursula von der Leyen
  • Belgium

The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has once again weathered the storm of no-confidence votes, with EU lawmakers decisively rejecting two censure motions on Thursday.

In a tangible display of parliamentary support, 378 lawmakers dismissed the far-right's motion, while 383 opposed a similar motion from the far-left. This marks the third such vote von der Leyen has defeated during her tenure.

Despite critique from political fringes over her handling of issues like migration and trade, as well as alleged alliances with the right, the centrist majority continues to back von der Leyen's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

