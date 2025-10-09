EU Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen Overcomes Triple No Confidence Challenge

The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has once again weathered the storm of no-confidence votes, with EU lawmakers decisively rejecting two censure motions on Thursday.

In a tangible display of parliamentary support, 378 lawmakers dismissed the far-right's motion, while 383 opposed a similar motion from the far-left. This marks the third such vote von der Leyen has defeated during her tenure.

Despite critique from political fringes over her handling of issues like migration and trade, as well as alleged alliances with the right, the centrist majority continues to back von der Leyen's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)