Shifting Dynamics: The Evolving Role of Women in Indian Politics

BJP leader Ram Madhav has emphasized the unpredictable nature of voter behavior in India, claiming that traditional vote banks are obsolete. Speaking during a discussion at the book launch of "What Women Want," Madhav noted that women vote independently and benefit transfers cannot be considered as bribes.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT) argued that political parties must engage with women to understand their needs. She critiqued the timing of welfare schemes announced near elections, advocating for continuous development plans.

Experts like Shamika Ravi stressed the importance of shifting discourse from freebies to critical discussions on pensions and economic strategies. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi highlighted the inclusivity goals of political campaigns, emphasizing women's evolving role and the call for increased representation in governance.