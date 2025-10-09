Left Menu

Odisha's BJD Launches State-Wide Campaign to Spotlight BJP Government's Shortcomings

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Odisha's main opposition party, has initiated a month-long 'Jan Sampark Padayatra' to highlight the alleged failures of the state's BJP government. The campaign, which visits all assembly constituencies, aims to raise awareness about issues like women's safety and healthcare challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:02 IST
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Odisha's primary opposition party, launched a comprehensive campaign titled 'Jan Sampark Padayatra' to highlight perceived failures of the ruling BJP government in the state.

Delayed due to Dussehra celebrations, the foot march will span from October 9 to November 9, covering all 147 assembly constituencies and 314 blocks.

Inaugurated at Balapur in Sakhigopal, the campaign also pays homage to influential historical figures and raises critical issues such as women's safety and challenges in healthcare services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

