Odisha's BJD Launches State-Wide Campaign to Spotlight BJP Government's Shortcomings

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Odisha's primary opposition party, launched a comprehensive campaign titled 'Jan Sampark Padayatra' to highlight perceived failures of the ruling BJP government in the state.

Delayed due to Dussehra celebrations, the foot march will span from October 9 to November 9, covering all 147 assembly constituencies and 314 blocks.

Inaugurated at Balapur in Sakhigopal, the campaign also pays homage to influential historical figures and raises critical issues such as women's safety and challenges in healthcare services.

