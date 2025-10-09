Eurogroup President Confident Amid France's Political Crisis
Eurogroup President Paschal Donohue expressed confidence in the resilience of the euro zone, despite France's political crisis affecting its budget plans. He praised the French government’s efforts in managing public spending and borrowing, speaking ahead of a Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg.
Amid a political crisis in France that has stalled its budgetary progress, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohue remains optimistic about the euro zone's resilience.
Speaking to reporters in Luxembourg before a Eurogroup meeting, Donohue expressed confidence in the French government's plans for public spending and borrowing.
He emphasized France's efforts to navigate the current fiscal challenges, believing they will ultimately prove successful despite the temporary hurdles brought on by the political stalemate.
