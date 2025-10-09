Reviving Roots: Shiv Sena's New Sthaniya Lokadhikar Sena Unit Targets Marathi Vote Bank
Ahead of civic polls, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the formation of Shiv Sena's Sthaniya Lokadhikar Sena, appointing Gajanan Kirtikar as president and Shrikant Shinde as working president. This move aims to reconnect with the Marathi-speaking working class and revive Shiv Sena's influence in regional politics.
In a strategic move ahead of the civic polls, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the establishment of Shiv Sena's Sthaniya Lokadhikar Sena unit, signaling a significant political maneuver.
The newly formed unit, led by Gajanan Kirtikar as president and party MP Shrikant Shinde as working president, is poised to recapture the Marathi-speaking working class vote.
The initiative revives the Shiv Sena's traditional support, with its focus on youth employment and regional empowerment, amidst a backdrop of recent organizational splits.
