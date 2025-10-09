Reviving Roots: Shiv Sena's New Sthaniya Lokadhikar Sena Unit Targets Marathi Vote Bank

In a strategic move ahead of the civic polls, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the establishment of Shiv Sena's Sthaniya Lokadhikar Sena unit, signaling a significant political maneuver.

The newly formed unit, led by Gajanan Kirtikar as president and party MP Shrikant Shinde as working president, is poised to recapture the Marathi-speaking working class vote.

The initiative revives the Shiv Sena's traditional support, with its focus on youth employment and regional empowerment, amidst a backdrop of recent organizational splits.

(With inputs from agencies.)