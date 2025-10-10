Political Stirrings: Karnataka's Congress Faces Potential Leadership Shake-Up

Karnataka's political landscape is buzzing with speculation, with BJP President B Y Vijayendra indicating potential shifts in Congress leadership post the Bihar elections. He pointed to internal voices within Congress suggesting changes may occur by November, heightening political tensions within the ruling party.

Rumors of a 'November revolution' are growing as the Congress approaches the halfway point of its term. Cabinet reshuffle talks are taking center stage, with some expecting significant shifts, possibly guided by longstanding power-sharing deals involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

Recent closed-door meetings and strategic alliances within Congress are fueling further speculation. Observers watch closely as internal dynamics suggest that Karnataka's political narrative could witness a notable change, reshaping the leadership landscape within Congress by November.

(With inputs from agencies.)