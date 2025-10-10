Left Menu

Controversy Arises Over Nobel Peace Prize Decision

The White House criticized the Nobel Prize committee for awarding the peace prize to a Venezuelan opposition leader instead of President Trump. They praised Trump's humanitarian efforts and criticized the committee's decision as politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:48 IST
Tensions have escalated between the White House and the Nobel Prize committee after the latter decided to award this year's peace prize to a Venezuelan opposition leader, bypassing President Donald Trump. On Friday, a White House spokesman expressed disapproval of the committee's choice.

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for the White House, stated that President Trump would continue his efforts in making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives, emphasizing the President's humanitarian endeavors and ability to achieve significant impact.

The spokesman argued that the Nobel Committee demonstrated a preference for political considerations over promoting peace, indicating dissatisfaction with the committee's decision-making process.

