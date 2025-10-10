Controversy Arises Over Nobel Peace Prize Decision

Tensions have escalated between the White House and the Nobel Prize committee after the latter decided to award this year's peace prize to a Venezuelan opposition leader, bypassing President Donald Trump. On Friday, a White House spokesman expressed disapproval of the committee's choice.

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for the White House, stated that President Trump would continue his efforts in making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives, emphasizing the President's humanitarian endeavors and ability to achieve significant impact.

The spokesman argued that the Nobel Committee demonstrated a preference for political considerations over promoting peace, indicating dissatisfaction with the committee's decision-making process.